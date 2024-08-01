Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:IDE)

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund stock opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $10.68.
About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund
