Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:IDE)

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund stock opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $10.68.

Get Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund alerts:

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.