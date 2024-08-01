Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Trading 20% Higher

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 20% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 242,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 97,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 20.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

About Voyageur Pharmaceuticals

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

