Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW) Plans GBX 0.25 Dividend

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Walker Crips Group Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of Walker Crips Group stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 21 ($0.27). 37,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of £8.94 million, a PE ratio of 2,200.00 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 22.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.46. Walker Crips Group has a 12 month low of GBX 19.25 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 27 ($0.35).

About Walker Crips Group

Walker Crips Group plc engages in the provision of financial products and services to private and professional clients in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Financial Planning & Wealth Management, and Software as a Service. The company offers investment management services, such as discretionary bespoke and model portfolio, as well as advisory managed and dealing services; and financial planning services comprising cash flow planning, pensions and retirement planning, self-invested personal pensions (SIPP)/small self-administered schemes (SSAS), investment, tax planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, and protection services to individuals, families, businesses, and trusts.

