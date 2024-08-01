Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW) Plans GBX 0.25 Dividend

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Walker Crips Group Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of Walker Crips Group stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 21 ($0.27). 37,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of £8.94 million, a PE ratio of 2,200.00 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 22.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.46. Walker Crips Group has a 12 month low of GBX 19.25 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 27 ($0.35).
About Walker Crips Group
