Wanchain Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $32.36 million and $1.17 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00038975 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00007459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00013711 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00008865 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,137,609 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

