Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,578 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $14.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WBD shares. KeyCorp upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

