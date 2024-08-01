Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) PT Lowered to $9.00

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Macquarie cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.82.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $8.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $14.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.49.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5,128.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 343,854 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after buying an additional 213,149 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

