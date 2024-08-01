Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Macquarie lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $32.00. Macquarie currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Warner Music Group traded as low as $28.77 and last traded at $28.79, with a volume of 1726868 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.01.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WMG. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 5,790.5% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day moving average of $32.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 120.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.00%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

