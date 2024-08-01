Waverly Advisors LLC Buys 23,015 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 292.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,015 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $73.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $73.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.11.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2207 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.