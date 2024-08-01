Waverly Advisors LLC Buys 696 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,283,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,179.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,603,000 after acquiring an additional 239,901 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,242,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 426,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 572,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,253,000 after purchasing an additional 82,868 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $121.80 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.79 and a fifty-two week high of $122.06. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.99.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

