Waverly Advisors LLC Buys New Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $101.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.44. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

