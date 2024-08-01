Waverly Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 60,950 Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFFD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,436,000 after purchasing an additional 130,979 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 4,536.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 29,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 29,349 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 364,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. David Kennon Inc increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 365,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 17,835 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PFFD opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $20.43.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.