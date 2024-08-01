Waverly Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 39,254.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,728,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,124 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 309,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,067,000 after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 265,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,775,000 after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $101,424,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 247,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

DIA opened at $408.56 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $323.21 and a twelve month high of $413.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.56.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.