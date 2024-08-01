Waverly Advisors LLC Purchases 309 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,570,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,192,724,000 after acquiring an additional 33,187 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47,016.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,655 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,476,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,171,000 after buying an additional 22,417 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $485,301,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,486,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
MDY opened at $562.88 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $569.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $541.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Invest Like Congress: 2 ETFs to Add to Your Watchlist
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- AI Boom or Bubble? Strategies for Success in a Volatile Sector
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.