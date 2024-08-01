WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys 36 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $14.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $357.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,990,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,787. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.93 and a one year high of $441.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $371.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.35. The stock has a market cap of $98.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.65 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $426.71.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

