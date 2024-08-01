WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,288,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,962,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,967,000 after buying an additional 1,225,468 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,358,000 after buying an additional 1,095,894 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $87,441,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,058,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,408,000 after buying an additional 562,571 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,127,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,454. The company has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $80.94 and a 1 year high of $125.50.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.27.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,874 shares of company stock worth $7,526,457 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

