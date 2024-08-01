WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Sells 209 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in Medtronic by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 44,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 8.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.5% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE MDT traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $80.49. 4,818,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,320,693. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MDT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

