WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Sells 439 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.6% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in Target by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 27,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Target in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.68.

Target Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:TGT traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.02. 3,654,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,842,997. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

