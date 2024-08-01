Wedbush Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for HomeStreet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HMST. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HomeStreet in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HomeStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

HMST stock opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.14. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $15.82.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 million. HomeStreet had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 3.30%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 2,222.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in HomeStreet by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

