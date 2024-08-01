Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,394 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.52.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,445,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,116,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.77. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

