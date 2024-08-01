Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Welltower updated its FY24 guidance to $4.13-4.21 EPS.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of Welltower stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,170,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,290. The stock has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.59, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.64. Welltower has a 12-month low of $78.38 and a 12-month high of $115.33.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 301.23%.

Insider Activity at Welltower

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WELL

About Welltower

(Get Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.