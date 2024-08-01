Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Welltower updated its FY24 guidance to $4.13-4.21 EPS.
Shares of Welltower stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,170,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,290. The stock has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.59, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.64. Welltower has a 12-month low of $78.38 and a 12-month high of $115.33.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 301.23%.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.32.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
