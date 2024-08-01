WesBanco, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:WSBCP)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

WesBanco Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WSBCP opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $25.49.

Get WesBanco alerts:

About WesBanco

(Get Free Report)

See Also

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.