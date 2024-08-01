Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Given Buy Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $115.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 71.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Western Digital from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $67.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $81.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.04.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,488 shares of company stock worth $2,020,143. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 15.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 10.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,203 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 37.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

