Western Midstream Partners, LP Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.875 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.
Western Midstream Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years. Western Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 94.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.5%.
Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance
Shares of WES stock opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.44 and its 200 day moving average is $35.42. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $42.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.56.
About Western Midstream Partners
Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.
