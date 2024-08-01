Western Midstream Partners, LP Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.875 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

Western Midstream Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years. Western Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 94.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.5%.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of WES stock opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.44 and its 200 day moving average is $35.42. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $42.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.62. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 44.76%. The business had revenue of $887.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WES

About Western Midstream Partners

(Get Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.