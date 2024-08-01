Western Union (NYSE:WU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Western Union had a return on equity of 120.23% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Western Union updated its FY24 guidance to $1.70-1.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.700-1.800 EPS.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WU traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.67. 6,011,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,058,239. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.91. Western Union has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WU shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Western Union

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.