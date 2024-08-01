William Blair Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) – William Blair decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Hologic in a report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HOLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.45.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $81.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.19. Hologic has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $82.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter worth about $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Hologic by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Hologic during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Hologic by 24.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Stephen P. Macmillan 44,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

