WINkLink (WIN) Price Hits $0.0001

WINkLink (WIN) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One WINkLink token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WINkLink has a market cap of $83.48 million and approximately $19.77 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WINkLink has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.3864. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00008761 USD and is down -4.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $18,615,124.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

