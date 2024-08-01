WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 45,245 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 82,137 shares.The stock last traded at $44.44 and had previously closed at $43.70.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.17.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund in the first quarter valued at about $53,065,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 4,175.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 534,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,569,000 after purchasing an additional 521,925 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 110.8% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 426,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,025,000 after purchasing an additional 224,380 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 224.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 268,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,359,000 after purchasing an additional 185,958 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 25.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 875,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,965,000 after purchasing an additional 179,183 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSX was launched on Aug 2, 2018 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.