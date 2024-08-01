Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Stock Price Down 14.4%

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) was down 14.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.11 and last traded at $16.14. Approximately 4,028,766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 4,257,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WOLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.37.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a negative return on equity of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.49 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Marvin Riley bought 1,866 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,475.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,683.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WOLF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth about $308,701,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,808,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,079,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,832,000 after buying an additional 449,732 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,626,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,261,000 after purchasing an additional 352,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,796,000 after purchasing an additional 147,527 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

