Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Earns Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.85% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Williams Trading upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.89.

NYSE:WWW opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $15.23.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.31 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Isabel Soriano sold 3,201 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $44,461.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,348.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 994,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,445,000 after buying an additional 60,481 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 12,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at $548,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

