Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Woodward had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $847.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Woodward updated its FY24 guidance to $5.80-6.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.800-6.000 EPS.
Woodward Price Performance
WWD opened at $151.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $119.03 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Woodward Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.48%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total transaction of $1,002,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Woodward Company Profile
Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.
