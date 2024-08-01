Wrapped Matic Price Tops $0.49 on Major Exchanges (WMATIC)

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 1st. Wrapped Matic has a total market capitalization of $68.84 million and $30.56 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Matic token can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000751 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Matic alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped Matic

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 141,463,923 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Matic is matic.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 140,766,848.21673232. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.48923198 USD and is down -3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3339 active market(s) with $23,310,570.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Matic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Matic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Matic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.