WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) PT Raised to $62.00

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stephens from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.50.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $56.49 on Monday. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.02.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WSFS Financial

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $139,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,525.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other WSFS Financial news, insider J. Bacci Arthur 8,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $139,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,525.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 7,791.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 164,317 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,369,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,338,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,246,000 after acquiring an additional 372,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

