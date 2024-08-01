Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Trading Up 10.5%

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) traded up 10.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 529.25 ($6.81) and last traded at GBX 528 ($6.79). 153,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 101,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 478 ($6.15).

The stock has a market capitalization of £260.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,821.05, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 498.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 420.38.

In other Zotefoams news, insider Gary McGrath sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 432 ($5.56), for a total value of £7,123.68 ($9,163.47). In related news, insider Gary McGrath sold 1,649 shares of Zotefoams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 432 ($5.56), for a total transaction of £7,123.68 ($9,163.47). Also, insider David Stirling sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.75), for a total transaction of £656,250 ($844,160.02). Insiders sold 136,649 shares of company stock valued at $71,767,368 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; and Ecozote foam for plastic products that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

