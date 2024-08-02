10,400 Shares in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Acquired by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 389.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.51. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.51.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.86 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TEGNA news, SVP Clifton A. Mcclelland III sold 54,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $853,587.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,259.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TEGNA news, SVP Clifton A. Mcclelland III sold 54,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $853,587.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,259.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $349,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 190,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,731.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,343 shares of company stock worth $3,072,994 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About TEGNA

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.