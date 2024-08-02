1,092 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by New Covenant Trust Company N.A.

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $11.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.54. 94,497,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,055,422. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.08 and a 200 day moving average of $167.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $214.23 billion, a PE ratio of 194.91, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

