16,823 Shares in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Purchased by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,972,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,580 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,374,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,396,000 after purchasing an additional 511,538 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,990,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,978,000 after buying an additional 195,615 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 108.7% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,994,000 after buying an additional 1,331,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at $46,177,000. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KTOS shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $22.54 on Thursday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $22.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.34. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 398,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,536,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $536,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 398,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,220 shares of company stock worth $3,762,016. 2.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

