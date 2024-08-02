1,807 Shares in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Purchased by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the first quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get XPO alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of XPO from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on XPO from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other XPO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of XPO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:XPO traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.56. 968,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.52 and a 200 day moving average of $111.17. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.80 and a 12 month high of $130.51.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. XPO had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

About XPO

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.