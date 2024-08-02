1,808 Shares in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Acquired by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,714,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,451,000 after buying an additional 621,078 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,246,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $22,850,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 61,853.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 154,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,931,000 after purchasing an additional 154,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,173,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ITB stock traded down $2.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.96. 3,010,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.98 and its 200 day moving average is $106.24.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.