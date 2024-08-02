2,320 Shares in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,725,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,250,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,954,000 after acquiring an additional 821,868 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 6.8% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 470,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,596,000 after acquiring an additional 30,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at $251,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 74,034 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $7,713,602.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,666.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 74,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $7,713,602.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,666.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Percy H. Carter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $420,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,404,421.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,064 shares of company stock valued at $13,716,726. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BPMC. Leerink Partnrs raised Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $100.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $121.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.99.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $96.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 102.15% and a negative return on equity of 193.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

