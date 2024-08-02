23,503 Shares in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Acquired by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in News during the 4th quarter worth about $7,919,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in News by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 193,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 108,614 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of News by 156.1% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 156,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 95,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of News by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,157,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,769,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of News during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of News stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $28.50. 119,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 79.14 and a beta of 1.35. News Co. has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $29.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.36.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. News had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

