24,632 Shares in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Acquired by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLYA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,421,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,894,000 after buying an additional 461,888 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 3,596,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,113,000 after purchasing an additional 446,890 shares during the period. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,285,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,008,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 99,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,482,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,727,000 after purchasing an additional 82,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of PLYA stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $7.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,526,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average of $8.78. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $300.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $498,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,469,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,517,664.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PLYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Read Our Latest Report on PLYA

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancún, Hyatt Ziva Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos located in Mexico; Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa situated in Jamaica; the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort, the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, and Jewel Palm Beach located in the Dominican Republic; and manages resorts on behalf of third-party owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.