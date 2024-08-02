2,604 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Purchased by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,604 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37,250.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 144,050 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $21,168,000 after buying an additional 81,313 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 118,140 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after buying an additional 21,342 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,313.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,989 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of DKS traded down $10.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $205.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,811. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $234.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.88.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.09.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $1,090,118.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,099.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,336 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

