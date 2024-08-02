27 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Bought by New Covenant Trust Company N.A.

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Booking from $4,400.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,092.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $50.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3,664.18. 548,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,166. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,733.04 and a one year high of $4,144.32. The company has a market capitalization of $124.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,881.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,690.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

