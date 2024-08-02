2,800 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 960.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.
Northrop Grumman Stock Performance
Shares of NOC stock opened at $493.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $72.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.81. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $496.89.
Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 57.62%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $516.29.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Northrop Grumman Company Profile
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
