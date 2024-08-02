2,939 Shares in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Acquired by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PBH. StockNews.com lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PBH stock opened at $70.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.34 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.17.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

