2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Up to $32.99

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.99, but opened at $34.59. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $35.16, with a volume of 1,539,673 shares changing hands.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.47.

Get 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.9677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 142.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $399,000. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $572,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 30,991 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.