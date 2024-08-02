2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Up to $32.99

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.99, but opened at $34.59. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $35.16, with a volume of 1,539,673 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.47.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.9677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd.
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
