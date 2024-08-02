3,729 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Acquired by Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp.

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,729 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in NIKE by 440.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 408.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,660 shares of company stock worth $27,973,033 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE traded down $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $73.78. 4,931,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,417,717. The firm has a market cap of $111.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.91 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.30.

Read Our Latest Report on NKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.