3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $4,373,000. MWA Asset Management bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $1,723,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $978,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 2.2% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 1,381.0% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 65,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 60,929 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.28. 3,140,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,454,945. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. 3M has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $128.65. The company has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.44 and its 200-day moving average is $99.14.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.01%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

