4,260 Shares in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Acquired by Montchanin Asset Management LLC

Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,609,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,990,991,000 after purchasing an additional 673,243 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,375,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,559,000 after acquiring an additional 834,198 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,260,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,297,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,394 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,478,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,975,000 after purchasing an additional 122,948 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth about $581,503,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,232,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,421. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $119.50. The stock has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.63%.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.88.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

