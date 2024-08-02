52,787 Shares in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Acquired by Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp.

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SH. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,535,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $1,220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 124,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 39,467 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 24.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth $235,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $11.49. 30,558,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,202,432. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $15.20.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

